Keystone College will offer a ServSafe manager certification class on Wednesday, March 13, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at 120 College Avenue, Factoryville. The training will cover topics involving food-borne illnesses and health risks that commercial food service establishments must learn in order to provide safe food for customers.

ServSafe, a nationally recognized certification program for safe food handling practices, meets Pennsylvania regulations and is accredited by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. For more information or to register, contact brenda.lidy@keystone.edu or call (570) 657-0248.