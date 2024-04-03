The Actors Circle will present ‘The Case of the Missing Will’ this month.

Actors Circle will present Agatha Christie’s “The Case of the Missing Will,” a short story adapted as a play by Robert Spalletta at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

Directed by Katie VonBergen, show dates are April 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 with show times Thursday, Fridays and Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m.; Sundays and Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general, $12 senior, and $10 student. Thursday, April 11, all tickets are $10. Pay cash at the door or visit www.actorscircle.com to purchase tickets online. Call 570-342-9707 for reservations. This is presented with assistance from a grant from Lackawanna County Arts and Culture.