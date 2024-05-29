Nick Swardson will kick off his new stand-up comedy tour, Toilet Head, to the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

With a career spanning over 26 years, Swardson has cemented his status as a comedy legend. From his memorable collaborations with Adam Sandler to his scene-stealing role as Terry in “Reno 911,” and his unforgettable performances in cult classics like “Grandma’s Boy” and “Bucky Larson,” Swardson’s comedic prowess knows no bounds. Not to mention his own comedic creations, including Comedy Central’s “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick.”

As he gears up for his sixth stand-up special, audiences can expect nothing short of an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, surprises and perhaps a few unexpected smells along the way. Nick Swardson’s unique brand of comedy transcends the ordinary, offering audiences an escape into a world where hilarity reigns supreme. For a full tour schedule, visit nickswardson.net

Tickets start at $48.20. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets are currently available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.