CLARKS SUMMIT — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will continue its annual gift to the community with its fireworks display, which will be on Wednesday, July 3, at the Abington Heights Middle School.

The rain date will be Friday, July 5.

The event will also include food vendors, face painting, balloon animals, and also a rock climbing wall. There will be novelties of hats and robes that will be vended at the event.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons has been sponsoring this event since 1985.

“It’s a really wonderful community event,” said Steve Selige, co-chair of the club. “I have a lot of fond memories from when I was a young kid. It didn’t feel like summer until I heard the blast of the fireworks.”

Selige said that he sees a lot of kids seeing their classmates outside of school since they haven’t seen each other since the school year.

“It’s a really nice event that so many people of the community can get together and attend to show their support for the community,” he said.

Donations are accepted and appreciated by the Rotary of the Abingtons but are never expected. There are levels of sponsorships that will be recognized publicly including gold, $1,000; silver, $500; bronze, $250; friend, $100. Over the past few years, the costs of security, insurance and fireworks have risen making it a financial burden to the club.

The Rotary gets volunteer participation from the Abington Heights Interact Club, the high school’s football team, local police departments, and fire departments.

The club continues to good deeds for the community such as Adopt a Highway. They recently installed planter boxes with flowers around Clarks Summit. They also acquired park benches, which they will install soon around town. They also do literacy programs at schools. They also help villages dig wells for clean water access.

“We’re always open to ideas forth,” said Steve.