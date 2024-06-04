CLARKS SUMMIT — A public hearing regarding the Community Development Block Grant program occured during May’s Council meeting.

Joe Rovinsky, compliance manager from the Department of Planning and Economic Development, gave an overview of the program. He said that Clarks Summit Borough has over $385,000 in CBDG program and the borough manager worked with the engineer on how to spend the money.

Council pitched the idea of using the money to build a walkway on Winola Road to make it handicapped accessible.

Rovinsky replied, “Depending on the component of the project where it will be ADA accessibility or a bathroom, it would likely to be qualified.”

Council decided to table this decision.

– Ben Freda