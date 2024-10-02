Home News Cub Scout Pack 251 holds community event News Cub Scout Pack 251 holds community event October 1, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Noah Benzeleski, 3, of Clarks Summit, reels in a toy fish. Nolan Felkowski, left, 6, of Dalton, and Arush Bhanu, 5, of Clarks Summit, race their boats on a rain gutter. Josie Hricko, left, 9, of Fleetville, helps Jael Stokes, 10, of Clarks Summit, launch a bottle in the air. ❮ ❯ Friends and family members of Cub Scout Pack 251 enjoyed an afternoon of free food and games at South Abington Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kids who weren’t Scouts were encouraged to sign up at the event. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fall celebrated with festival in Dalton Comcast awards grant to NEPA Boys & Girls Club Countryside Conservancy to host bird-watching hike View Comments