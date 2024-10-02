Josie Hricko, left, 9, of Fleetville, helps Jael Stokes, 10, of Clarks Summit, launch a bottle in the air.

Nolan Felkowski, left, 6, of Dalton, and Arush Bhanu, 5, of Clarks Summit, race their boats on a rain gutter.

Friends and family members of Cub Scout Pack 251 enjoyed an afternoon of free food and games at South Abington Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kids who weren’t Scouts were encouraged to sign up at the event.