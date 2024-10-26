Scranton — Marywood University is planning to celebrate the first anniversary of its distinctive Construction Management program with a special event and announcement in October.

The event, which will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 3 p.m., in the Center for Architectural Studies on Marywood’s campus, will provide attendees the opportunity to meet industry leaders, review student work and take a “hard hat” tour. The event will also recognize the Sordoni Family by naming the Sordoni Construction Management Program in honor of their generosity in support of the first and only four-year construction management program in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For the last four decades, through The Sordoni Family Foundation, as well as their business, Sordoni Construction Services, Inc., the Sordoni Family has both aided in erecting buildings on campus and in philanthropically aiding the academic activities that take place within them. The recent naming opportunity provides resources to enhance the Construction Management Program within the School of Architecture, which reflects the reputation for excellence and expertise that Sordoni Construction Services, Inc. commands in the area. Construction management occupations are projected to grow by 8 percent in the next few years.

The Sordoni Family’s support further expands and enhances the depth of the Marywood University School of Architecture, funds faculty for program expansion, improves the student experience through experiential learning, and sponsors guest lecturers in the field.

Marywood University’s School of Architecture is the largest in the state of Pennsylvania. In addition to Construction Management, the School features renowned programs in Architecture and Interior Architecture, as well as the only Virtual Architecture program in the world.

For more information about the Architecture programs offered at Marywood University, visit marywood.edu/architecture.