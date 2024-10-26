American Heart Association and American Medical Association present Target: BP Silver Award for commitment to prioritizing blood press control

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commitment to improving blood pressure (BP) control rates, earning Silver-level recognition as part of Target: BP.

The Silver Award recognizes practices that have demonstrated a commitment to improving blood pressure control through measurement accuracy.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, and preventable death in the U.S. There are 122.4 million U.S. adults living with hypertension, nearly half of all adults in the country. Unfortunately, just a quarter of them have their BP under control, making both diagnosis and effective management critical. In the U.S., heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death, and stroke is a leading cause of disability.

“Optimal blood pressure management is key for better cardiovascular health and critical today, when heart disease and stroke continue to be leading causes of death for adults in the U.S.,” said Jignesh Y. Sheth, M.D., FACP, MPH, senior vice president and chief medical and information officer at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. “High blood pressure is a leading risk factor of heart disease and stroke that can often be prevented or managed if diagnosed and treated properly.”

Target: BP is a national initiative formed by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association in response to the high prevalence of uncontrolled blood pressure, the initiative aims to help health care organizations and care teams, at no cost, improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations, such as The Wright Center for Community Health, that are committed to improving blood pressure control.

“By committing to helping more people in Northeast Pennsylvania control their blood pressure and reduce their risks for future heart disease and stroke, The Wright Center for Community Health is taking a key step to helping more people live longer, healthier lives,” said Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, Ph.D., MHS, RN, FAHA, Target: BP advisory group volunteer and associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. “The Wright Center for Community Health’s participation in the Target: BP initiative shows its dedication to turning clinical guidelines into lifelines for patients and their families.”

To learn more about the initiative, go to TargetBP.org.