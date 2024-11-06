Actors Circle will present “Dracula,” adapted from Bram Stoker’s classic Gothic tale of Count Dracula by Lou Bisignani at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Also directed by Lou Bisignani, show dates are Nov. 14-17 and Nov. 22-24. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15, with discounts of $3 for seniors and $5 for students.

For opening night on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., all tickets are $10.

Purchase tickets online at www.actorscircle.com or pay cash at the door. Call 570-342-9707 for reservations.

Major cast members are: Brandon Michael as Dracula, with Chris Eibach, Jordan Joulbert, Kayla Kay, Mel Uchic, Mark Fryer, George Conrad, Paul Kantor, Dominick Azzarelli, Warren Cox; and members of the ensemble cast: Liosa Benedict, Jessica Fernbach, Harry Nealon, Kilbur Rubio, Holly Tornvall and Christian Wheeland.

Linda C. Griffiths is assistant director.

This is presented by a special grant from the Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture; Commissioners Bill Gaughan, Matt McGloin, and Chris Chermak

Director Lou Bisignani has been active in theatre for over 50 years, with well over 100 shows in his theatrical career, and he is known on various stages throughout NEPA. He is especially known for being among the founders of Actors Circle. Though he is now most content to work behind the scenes as director, and has been a set designer/master builder for many of AC’s shows, Lou’s many appearances on stage included a special reading of “Love Letters” with Janet Loewe. Directing for Actors includes various Sherlock Holmes plays (which he also adapted for the stage), “Busy Body,” “The 39 Steps,” some original works of his own and more.