Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, delivers remarks after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wyoming County Healthcare Center.

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3 to celebrate the opening of the Wyoming County Healthcare Center in Tunkhannock — and The Wright Center’s first primary care center in Wyoming County.

The Wright Center’s new full-service, family-friendly office opened Sept. 9 on the fourth floor of the new health care center at 5950 U.S. Route 6, Suite 401. The building formerly housed Tyler Memorial Hospital.

Wyoming County businessman Bill Ruark bought the building through a limited family partnership in 2023 and began developing it as a nonprofit medical facility. The Ruark family approached leadership at The Wright Center last fall to discuss adding more whole-person primary health services at the facility.

During the facility-wide ribbon cutting, Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, president and CEO of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, spoke about how the new primary care center will aid in transforming the Tunkhannock region’s health and wellness.

“We are deeply grateful and humbled to embrace the noble goal of addressing Wyoming County’s health and social needs with our esteemed partners, both longstanding and new, by delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and responsive whole-person primary health services to individuals of all ages, regardless of their insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay,” Dr. Thomas-Hemak said. “Together, we are opening doors and creating pathways to a brighter, healthier future.”

The Wright Center’s new primary care center in Tunkhannock offers responsive and inclusive whole-person primary health services, including checkups, physicals, screenings and treatment of common illnesses and injuries, to people of all ages, income levels, and insurance statuses. It is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-591-5299.

The Wright Center for Community Health accepts all insurance plans and offers a sliding-fee discount program based on federal poverty guidelines. Based on a family’s size and income, the program reduces barriers to care and ensures everyone has access to affordable, nondiscriminatory whole-person primary health services.