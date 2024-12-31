Three member community libraries of the Lackawanna County Library System will receive a combined 100 new laptop computers through a grant from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. The grant, which does not have a cash value, is part of the authority’s mission to make broadband internet access available to everyone in Pennsylvania.

Sandra Longo, executive director of the Lackawanna County Library System, said the computers will go to the Scranton Public Library and the Abington and Valley community libraries. Scott Thomas, CEO and executive director of the Scranton Public Library; Jess Serrenti, internet technology and digital services manager for that library; Allyson Wind, executive director of the Abington Community Library; Kristen Wallo, executive director of Valley Community Library; and Longo jointly applied for the grant with the assistance of Sandra Opshinsky, grants manager for the Lackawanna County Department of Planning and Economic Development.

According to Longo, anyone with a county library card will be able to use a laptop at the library or check one out, like other library materials.

“For example,” she said, “if a parent or caregiver brings their child to a program, they can quickly check out a laptop to work or complete an assignment instead of trying to check and respond to email on their phone.”

Funding for the program came through the the ARPA Capital Projects Digital Connectivity Program. ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal pandemic relief law.