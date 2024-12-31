Performing as witches are, from left: Leba Lanton, Linda C. Griffiths and Laura Doyle.

SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present William Shakespeare’s Scottish play tragedy, “Macbeth” Jan. 16-19 and 24-26 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

Directed by Judith Mulder, show times are 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16), Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are available at actorscircle.com or by paying cash at the door. Prices are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, Jan. 16 performance are $10 for everyone. For reservations, call 570-342-9707.

Actors Circle is supported in part by a grant from The Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture.