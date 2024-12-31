‘Macbeth’ cast members are, from left, first row: Aimée Novak, Tommy Tomeo, Leba Lanton, Laura Doyle and Linda C. Griffiths; Second row: Jerusha L. Davidson, Davy Janoski, Cas Wilson, Jeff Ginsberg, Paul Miscavage, Jason Narcoonis, Maria Matatics, Jessi Teevan, Katie Dooley, Harry Powell and Holly Townhall. Submitted Photo

‘Macbeth’ cast members are, from left, first row: Aimée Novak, Tommy Tomeo, Leba Lanton, Laura Doyle and Linda C. Griffiths; Second row: Jerusha L. Davidson, Davy Janoski, Cas Wilson, Jeff Ginsberg, Paul Miscavage, Jason Narcoonis, Maria Matatics, Jessi Teevan, Katie Dooley, Harry Powell and Holly Townhall.

Submitted Photo

<p>Performing as witches are, from left: Leba Lanton, Linda C. Griffiths and Laura Doyle.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Performing as witches are, from left: Leba Lanton, Linda C. Griffiths and Laura Doyle.

Submitted Photo

SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present William Shakespeare’s Scottish play tragedy, “Macbeth” Jan. 16-19 and 24-26 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road.

Directed by Judith Mulder, show times are 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16), Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are available at actorscircle.com or by paying cash at the door. Prices are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, Jan. 16 performance are $10 for everyone. For reservations, call 570-342-9707.

Actors Circle is supported in part by a grant from The Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR