SCRANTON — The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will present their new improv tour, appearing live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

The show features 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles and Joel Murray aim to leave the audience members gasping with the witty scenes they invent before their eyes.

This particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs.

The show will take place in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre, located on the building’s first floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59 (includes fees) and are available at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.