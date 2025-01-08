The Abington Business and Professional Association presented checks for $370 to each of the four local fire companies in memory of Dawn Dawn Soboleski, the late owner of Sunrise Cafe. The organization raised the funds via a dinner in tribute to Dawn Soboleski. From left, are: Sean Connolly, Chinchilla Hose Company; Gail Rees, NBT Bank; Dale Richmond, Dalton Fire Company; Tim Richmond, Dalton Fire Company; Brent Tripp, Dalton Fire Company; Stacey Soboleski, Sunrise Cafe; Jeff LaCoe, Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company; Diane Calabro, ABPA; Ed Wesolowski, Clarks Summit Fire Company; and Noreen Thomas, ABPA.