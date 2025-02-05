The Scranton Area Community Foundation recently awarded the Abington Community Library a grant from its humor therapy fund. The purpose of the fund is to encourage and disperse grants to nonprofits in the greater Scranton area that promote healing laughter, and humor for their clients and or members of the community. The library will use the money to fund a ‘laughter lab’ project in April through which teens in the area can participate in a comedy improvisation class led by Scranton Improv and Comedy and enjoy laughter yoga by Laugh to Live to relieve stress and anxiety, connect with others in the community and express creativity. From left: Jeannine Luby, advisor of the fund; Allyson Wind, executive director of the library; Mary Graham, youth services coordinator at the library and Jacob Torba, philanthropy associate at the foundation.