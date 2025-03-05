Cooper King enjoys playing the guitar and writing songs. His talent far exceeds his 10 years of age. His guitar playing and songwriting will continue to grow as he learns new techniques and skills.

His interest in the guitar started when he attended the Discovery Mi Preschool, a Montessori based preschool located in Scranton. His teacher was playing “This Land is Your Land” on a guitar and he wanted to play the guitar like her.

“The school allowed the child do things based on their interests. Cooper started with the ukulele. He started guitar lessons at Scranton Music Academy and has been there for four years. He plays all the time. He likes to play ‘Smoke on the Water’ by Deep Purple,” said his mom, Rose Marie King.

“Cooper has always been a great student. He has progressed from just playing and learning songs to learning theory and developing a deeper understanding of the music he plays and learns. Cooper also practices more than other students I teach. He has the musical ear to know whether what he is playing is right or wrong. He also works a ton of songs that are not part of our lessons,” said Greg Kondrat, Cooper’s guitar teacher at Scranton Music Academy.

Cooper owns seven guitars, both acoustic and electric.

Steve Pointon is a retired Air Force Major having served for 20 years as an intelligence officer. He is Copper King’s neighbor.

“The guitar was given to me when I first started practicing later in life. I met Cooper and knew he needed a guitar that would work with his size. The guitar is a 72 Fender Bulliet designed for young hands. Fender is a USA company that built them in Japan. I gave it to Cooper. I studied people, habits and personalities for a long time. It was part of my job. I knew he was a determined young man. His guitar playing speaks for itself, it’s fantastic. I told him when he outgrows the Fender, I want him to sign it for me,” he said.

He also gave Cooper a 2007 Laguna guitar for Christmas that is bigger and has a heavier sound.

For his 10th birthday, he received an Epiphone Les Paul classic guitar, which his is favorite.

Cooper has started a band with Noah Bejeski and Mason Cielski. They are in the fourth grade at Newton Ranson Elementary along with Cooper and friends of Cooper’s since kindergarten. Noah plays the drums and Mason bass.

“When we were on vacation in Rhode Island last year, Cooper did not take his guitar. He thought he would forget how to play, but I told him he wouldn’t. He told me he could have played for hundreds of people there,” said Rose Marie King.

These are some of the places he has played:

• Newton Ransom Elementary School in the Abington Heights School District and the Abington Heights School Board meeting.

• Nay Aug concert series with the Village Idiots.

• NEPA’s Got Talent — he played 2 songs in front of the judges. He was selected as one of the top 10 to perform. He won for crowd favorite.

• He is a member of the NEPA Young Musicians and through this program played at Bethany Village in Honesdale for the residents. He played “Jack and Diane,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Jail House Rock.”

• Voodoo Brewing Company, 820 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, during open mike night held every other week.

• He will play with the NEPA Young Musicians on April 26, 2025, at the Beach Lake Fire Hall with Gram Baxtr.

Cooper’s favorite band is Green Day, and he saw them play in Hershey.

“I daydream about being in a band, being on stage and getting a record deal. The crowd is singing louder than my voice, and I cry,” said Cooper King.

“Cooper feels every emotion as a songwriter and guitarist, He cried when he saw Green Day. He was watching his dream to be like them in front of his eyes,” said Rose Marie King.

He visited the Martin Guitar Factory in Nazareth to see how guitars are made, saw the museum on guitar history and played in a few rooms.

When he is not playing guitar, he likes reading and studying history. He plays basketball and lacrosse.

“He has amazing supportive parents who encourage his playing and learning. I hope to see him continue to absorb as much knowledge as possible and continue to develop a lifelong skill.” said Kondrat.

He is the son of Shane and Rose Marie King. He has a sister, Mia, who is 7 and is learning to play the drums.

He is the grandson of Stacy and Warren King and Vanessa and Michael Bonevich.

Cooper plans to continue to play the guitar and maybe make a career out of it. He is also interested in being a teacher.

“I get satisfaction when I play something and finally get it right. It is a good feeling and that I know how to play another song,” he said.