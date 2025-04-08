SCRANTON – Wisteria, the student-run pop-up restaurant, returns to downtown Scranton this Spring at Lackawanna College’s 409 on Adams. Wisteria promises to transport its guests named “Dreamers” to a magical setting designed in collaboration with Marywood University’s School of Architecture students. This year will feature a large tree at the center of the pop-up named “The Wishing Tree”, where Dreamers can write out a wish and place it into the trunk of the tree.

“Our goal is to invite people into a story to have an immersive experience that feels otherworldly to them. The Wishing Tree is the heart of Wisteria’s storytelling this year, letting Dreamers become active participants in the magical setting instead of spectators,” said Stephanie Decker, Associate Vice President for Advancement at Lackawanna College.

Wisteria will open its doors at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday starting April 9, 2025 to May 14 at Lackawanna College’s 409 on Adams student-run restaurant located at 409 Adams Ave. Scranton, PA 18510. Dreamers can make reservations online by visiting https://www.lackawanna.edu/about/409-on-adams/.

The setting will feature more greenery and let Dreamers be transported to a mystical garden hidden away in Downtown Scranton.

“When Dreamers walk in we want to give them a sense of discovery, because there are a lot of new elements to Wisteria this year. As they explore the space, Dreamers will encounter floating candles and terrariums around the pop-up, carefully built into the experience,” said Josh Berman, Assistant Professor of Practice Marywood University School of Architecture.

Students from Lackawanna College’s School of Hospitality enrolled in Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry, and Hospitality Management programs will manage the restaurant, crafting the dishes and drinks for Wisteria.

“Wisteria will have a new menu this year. We have a lot of really great drinks and dishes, as well as some crowd favorites from last year that complement the enchanted setting,” said Susan Markovich, Hospitality Education & Enterprise Manager at Lackawanna College’s School of Hospitality.

With the overwhelming success of the holiday pop up Misfits, Wisteria plans to follow in its footsteps and is expected to return each Spring. Last year Wisteria earned over $53,000 of revenue and served over 1,000 guests. All proceeds of Wisteria go towards supporting Lackawanna College’s mission and its students by funding scholarships, loaner laptops, classroom supplies, and much more.