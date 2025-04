The Dalton Community Library will hold its spring Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, April 26, from noon to 2:00 p.m.

There will be a selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction, magazines, music CDs, and special items, all at low prices. An added bonus is that there will be available breads from Beta Bread and some of the area’s best baked goods for sale.

Call 570-563-2014 for details.