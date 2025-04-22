Event will also feature a silent auction fundraiser

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Wally Gordon Community Singers will present their spring concert, “Let’s Go To The Movies!,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. The concert will feature music from movies old and new, including “9 to 5,” “Sister Act,” “The Body Guard,” “Wizard of Oz,” and “Wicked,” along with multiple Disney movies.

The choir is directed by Loriann Kerber, a local educator and musician. Scott Zimmerman is the accompanist, and a number of instrumentalists will also accompany the choir. Several selections will be performed by the Wally Gordon Community Singers’ Men’s Quartet.

After the concert, enjoy tasty treats at the reception while bidding on fabulous baskets in the silent auction — cash, cards and checks accepted. The concert and reception are the group’s free gift to the community, while the silent auction is its primary fundraiser for the year.

The group is also supported by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Information about the organization can be found at www.wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.