Get ready to groove, move, and feel the rhythm as Jessica Cadden Osborne brings Broadway Style Jazz Dance to the Dietrich Theater! This free five-session dance series, running from Thursday, May 29 to June 26, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., is designed for adults (ages 18 and up) eager to explore movement, musicality, and classic jazz technique, all in a fun and welcoming environment.

Sponsored in part by NEIU 19, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and The Armature, this free dance program invites participants of all experience levels to step into the world of Broadway-inspired choreography. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or brand new to jazz movement, Jessica will guide attendees through a carefully crafted warm-up, incorporating mobility work, stability exercises, and breath awareness before diving into coordination, musicality, and a dynamic dance combination.

Jessica Cadden Osborne, AEA, SAG-AFTRA, is an East Coast-based actress and dancer with an impressive career spanning Broadway, film, and television. A Scranton, PA native, she studied ballet intensively at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton and furthered her training with the American Academy of Ballet, Royal Academy of Dance, American Theatre Dance, and The University of the Arts pre-college program. Jessica earned her BFA in Jazz and Theatre Dance Performance from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

She launched her career as a Radio City Rockette, performing in The Christmas Spectacular and making appearances on The Rockefeller Tree Lighting, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and The Rachael Ray Show. Jessica also worked with the avant-garde off-Broadway production Fuerza Bruta as both a dancer and aerialist.

A seasoned performer and instructor, Jessica has taught dance internationally, led Rockette masterclasses, and blends breathwork, yoga, and movement artistry into her teaching. As an experienced yoga teacher, certified Pilates instructor, and personal trainer, Jessica embraces dance as a powerful vessel for healing and expression.

No need for fancy dance shoes, just bring comfortable footwear and a willingness to move!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the energy, artistry, and excitement of Broadway Style Jazz Dance at the Dietrich Theater. Space is limited, so be sure to register today by calling 570-836-1022 x3.