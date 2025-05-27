Shane Brower, Shawn Theodore and Asiel Richards have been selected to represent Abington Heights on the County team in the Dream Game July 23 at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

The 91st annual Scranton Lions Club game features graduating players from Lackawanna Football Conference teams.

Brower and Theodore are both wide receivers and defensive backs. Richards is a two-way lineman.

While Brower led the District 2 Class 5A champion Comets in receiving yards, Theodore led in touchdowns and interceptions.

Brower caught 53 passes for 863 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 40 tackles and 10 assists.

Theodore caught 39 passes for 710 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pressed into duty at his previous position of quarterback, he went 13-for-25 passing for 275 and also carried 14 time for 52 yards and three touchdowns. Theodore led the team with three interceptions.

Richards tied for third on the Comets with five tackles for losses. He had 25 total tackles and 11 assists.

The three Comets will be joined by players from Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne. The team will be coached by Old Forge’s Mike Schuback.

Seven players from Scranton Prep and four from Lackawanna Trail have been named to the City roster. The Cavaliers won District 2 Class 3A while the Lions won Class A.

Scranton Prep quarterback/linebacker Louis Paris was selected, but will not play because of injury.

The Cavaliers in the game will be tackle/defensive end Ambrose Rossi, athlete/defensive back Treyvon Dickey, guard/defensive tackle Travis Sharples, fullback/linebacker Reese Tanner, wide receiver/outside linebacker Jack Doughton and wide receiver/defensive back Brady Holmes.

Running back/outside linebacker Demetrius Douglas, wide receiver/defensive back Max Kimmel, fullback/inside linebacker Logan Edwards and tackle/nose guard Brian Gow are the Lackawanna Trail players on the team.

The City team also includes players from Dunmore, Holy Cross, Montrose, North Pocono, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton. It will be coached by West Scranton’s Jake Manetti.