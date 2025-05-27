Free concert will be June 1

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will host an extraordinary afternoon of music featuring The McAuley-Steveskey Cello and Guitar Duo at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted.

Sponsored by John P. Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, this performance will showcase a dazzling array of works spanning France, Spain, Argentina, and Brazil. Classical guitarist Jay Steveskey and cellist Jeff McAuley will bring their masterful interpretations of French Romantic and Impressionist composers Gabriel Fauré and Maurice Ravel, the fiery Spanish Romanticism of Enrique Granados and Isaac Albéniz, the sultry tango styles of Astor Piazzolla, and the vibrant Brazilian sounds of Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Audience members can expect a dynamic performance filled with passion, precision, and artistry as this exciting new duo brings beloved works to life. Whether you’re a devoted classical music fan or simply looking for an afternoon of enchanting melodies, this event promises to be a feast for the ears. Following the performance, guests are invited to stay for a light reception, offering a chance to mingle and celebrate the music.

Jeff C. McAuley, born in New Brunswick, NJ, in 1973, discovered his passion for the cello at age 7 in Binghamton, NY, earning numerous awards before studying at the Aaron Copland School of Music. After exploring alternative music in San Francisco, he pursued a master’s degree at Northern Illinois University, guided by Marc Johnson and the Vermeer String Quartet. He then spent over a decade in Istanbul, teaching at Istanbul Bilgi and Halic Universities. Now based in Binghamton, he teaches at SUNY Broome, the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, and privately at cellobandstudios, while continuing to compose and perform internationally for various media projects and live productions.

Jay Steveskey is active as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has been featured on WVIA-FM radio, Scranton Today TV, in the Scranton Times-Tribune and ran the Fiddle Lake Guitar School for 20 years. He has had extensive private studies with Argentine guitarist Pablo Cohen, of Ithaca College and was selected to perform for a Master Class conducted by classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, of the Juilliard School.

Seating is available at the door while tickets last or can be reserved in advance by calling 570-836-1022 x3.