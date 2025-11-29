The Randy Andys will perform with the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band as part of the Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular.

Led by Maestro Marko Marcinko, The Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band will perform holiday favorites at the Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular concert and toy drive.

The Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7, in the Bellarmine Theatre at Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 5:30 p.m.

Led by Maestro Marko Marcinko, the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band will bring holiday classics to life with Broadway vocalists Thos Shipley, Gabrielle Ruiz, and The Randy Andys as special guests.

The program will include selections from “The Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite,” an adaptation of the traditional music from The Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky arranged by jazz greats Shorty Rogers, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington.

The band will also perform songs from the iconic “Nat King Cole Christmas Album” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi, now celebrating its 60th anniversary.

In this season of giving, concert goers are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to benefit We Respect & Care (WRC), formerly the Women’s Resource Center. Toys will be distributed locally to children in underserved communities.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and are available now at scrantonjazzfestival.org.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For event updates, follow Scranton Jazz Festival on social media.