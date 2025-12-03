Happy December, Everyone!

As the year comes to a close, December is a time to share messages of hope, gratitude, and joy. It is a perfect time to cherish the little moments that make this season so very special.

Our Fall children’s and Young Adult programming concluded at the end of October with a teen bingo event and Halloween party. Thank you to Beta Bread, McGrath’s Pub, QiQi’s Bubble Tea, and State Farm in Clarks Summit for their generous donations throughout the year!

In December, we will present an instructional cooking demonstration promoting PA Forward Health Literacy. Health literacy is defined as the ability to make informed decisions regarding an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual health. It also applies to caregivers’ understanding of the health information of a loved one. The demonstration will be presented on a Friday afternoon at the library, 113 East Main Street, Dalton, PA. If you have any questions, call the library at 570-563-2014.

The Saturday Spotlight book discussion group will be on hiatus for the month of December. Our next meeting will be on Jan. 31, from 10:30 to noon. We will be shining our light on The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt.

The Bridge group is still meeting every Tuesday (weather permitting) between 10 to Noon. We encourage new players to join our group. Whether you are a novice or a pro, all are welcome to join us.

Please think of us if you are cleaning out a cellar, attic, or just downsizing. Our next book sale will be in April 2026. Our special programs and events are made possible in part by the continued support of this community and the donations we receive. Thanks to all who donate time and energy to make our library special.

From all of us at Dalton Community Library, we wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy holiday!