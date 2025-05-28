Paul Miller’s Law to take effect June 5

WILKES-BARRE — Paul Miller’s Law is about saving lives, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said on Tuesday, May 27.

“Your choices behind the wheel can change lives forever,” he said. “Make the safe choice. Put your phone out of reach and don’t text and drive. One text, one glance down — it could kill someone. And it’s not worth it.”

In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to safety on Pennsylvania roads, the Shapiro Administration urged drivers to put down the phone while driving, ahead of the Thursday, June 5, effective date for Paul Miller’s Law, which makes it illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), and Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) joined Sen. Rosemary Brown and national advocate Paul Miller Sr. and Eileen Miller, Paul Miller Jr.’s parents, to urge drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel.

As part of his mission to provide a safe transportation system for all Pennsylvanians, Gov. Shapiro signed Senate Bill 37 into law on June 5, 2024. Effective June 5, 2025, the law — known as “Paul Miller’s Law” — prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay.

Pennsylvania already enforces a texting-while-driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion. Beginning June 5, law enforcement will begin issuing written warnings for violations of Senate Bill 37. Law enforcement will have the ability to issue summary citations to violators beginning June 6, 2026.

Under Paul Miller’s Law, drivers can still use their phones to alert emergency responders and, if they are using hands-free technology, to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music.

“As the Prime-Sponsor of Senate Bill 37, now Act 18 of 2024, seeing this law go into effect is incredibly rewarding knowing it will save lives,” said Sen. Brown, R-Monroe County. “Since day one I have always believed in this commonsense policy. It’s important that drivers remember that the cellphone has become the most consistent, repetitive, and lengthy distraction behind the driver’s wheel causing significant public safety concerns. This law will change behaviors and save lives. The legislature passed Senate Bill 37, now Act 18, with overwhelming bi-partisan support, and I am confident that my efforts, along with the efforts of my friend Eileen Miller, have Pennsylvania going in the right direction for public safety.”

The law is named for Paul Miller Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in 2010 in Monroe County, as the result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving. Since his death, Paul’s mother Eileen Miller has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving.

“Nearly 15 years ago, two Dunmore state troopers knocked on my door to tell me that my son was killed,” said Eileen Miller, Paul Miller Jr.’s mother. “My son did everything right — he was killed by someone else’s unsafe choices behind the wheel. This law is for every family in Pennsylvania that doesn’t have to experience two state troopers knocking on their door to tell them that their loved one was killed by distracted driving. Paul Miller’s Law will be a beacon of protection for every driver and passenger in Pennsylvania.”

Paul Miller’s Law will also work to prevent bias in policing by requiring law enforcement to collect data on drivers pulled over during traffic stops, including race, ethnicity, and gender. The data will be made publicly available in an annual report.

“The Pennsylvania State Police will enforce the new law to its full extent,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Distracted driving is not a minor offense. Just one second of inattention can result in irreversible consequences. We urge all drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2024 there were 9,950 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in more than 6,000 injuries and 49 fatalities. Distracted driving crash data, however, is believed to be under-reported due to many drivers’ reluctance to admit to being distracted at the time of a crash.

Safe driving tips

• If you are expecting a text message or need to send one that can’t wait, pull over and park your car in a safe location before using your device.

• Ask a passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

• Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, silence notifications, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Cell phone use is not the only distraction while driving. Anything that takes your attention away from driving, your eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel is a distraction. Driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of the crashes that occur annually in Pennsylvania. These behaviors include driving distracted, impaired or aggressive.

For information on distracted driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

PennDOT’s media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

