Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) has a THON each year. Abington Heights High School is planning its first MINI THON. Abington Heights MINI THON will be held at the tentative date of March 27, 2026, at the Abington Heights High School gym.

Penn State’s THON started in 1973 with 78 dancers. It has evolved over the years and is now a 46-hour dance marathon where participants do not sleep or sit down.

“A student at Abington Heights named Ella Musgrave approached me in school with the idea. From my understanding, she is aware of other schools having the club and wanted to start it here. She has lots of ideas for it and is incredibly enthusiastic about it, which as an advisor love,” said Brendan Buck, who teaches 9th, 11th and 12th grade English at Abington Heights High School.

The MINI THON is open to all qualifying Abington Heights High School students. Specific requirements and qualifications are being finalized to ensure all students who are committed to the cause can join. There is no limit as to the number of students who can belong to the club.

“MINI—THONS are modeled after the Penn State IFC/ Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THONTM) and have been making a difference in the lives of kids and families fighting pediatric cancer. It is not directly related to Penn State but the Four Diamonds organization that receives all the proceeds from Penn State’s Thon is the same organization that our MINI THON will be raising money for,” said Buck.

Maeve Walsh is entering her senior year at Abington Heights High School. She participates on the girls’ varsity golf team and is part of the Transition team, SADD, Pickleball and Medical Clubs.

“I participated in MINI THON because I want to be a pediatrician. Helping to organize a MINI THON and raise money for children facing illnesses is a big passion of mine. We are encouraging other students to participate by showing many different ways they can get involved and why this cause is truly so important and inspiring,” she said.

Through the months leading up to the MINI THON, signs will be hung throughout the school, announcements over the loudspeaker for morning announcements and social media posts will help to promote the event. There will also be various fundraisers.

A team of students and staff will be planning the logistics and events that will happen throughout the year and the day of the event. Club members will be attending biweekly/monthly meetings to work on fundraisers and to keep everyone on task.

Ben Reese is entering his senior year at Abington Heights High School. He plays varsity football, basketball and volleyball. He also participates in clubs such as SADD, Student Senate and PBIS.

“I wanted to get at the ground level with MINI THON specially because I believe strongly in the fight against cancer. I’ve had grandparents pass from cancer and some friends also affected by the disease in their families. I personally felt the effects of what cancer does firsthand when my father was diagnosed with Leukemia in March of 2022. He has since then, through the care of doctors in Philadelphia, has been cured of the disease. The support and treatment he received were instrumental in saving my father’s life and that is a price I can never repay. When one of my teachers brought up how Abington Heights was starting a MINI THON, I immediately knew it was something I had to do. I wanted to be part in raising money to help support families struggling with the same situation I once found myself in.

“Abington Heights MINI THON is always looking to fundraise in any capacity. We would love for any families, local businesses, Penn State fans or anyone who has been impacted by childhood cancer in any way, to help our cause. We are looking to make this huge in our community so that many people aware of Four Diamonds, Thon and Abington Heights MINI THON as possible. This club is awesome because we aren’t just fundraising to simply better Abington Heights or benefit our students but rather it’s an amazing opportunity for a community to come together,” said Buck.

“I hope to encourage my peers to join and support the cause we are fighting for by helping to create a schoolwide mission to raise as much money as we can in hopes of touching as many lives as possible. MINI THON is about helping children and their families go through some of the toughest times in their lives and fund treatment and research that can be lifesaving. It’s about giving back to the community and being part of something much larger than myself while enacting real-life challenges that can shape the future of others,” said Reese.

All money raised at the Abington Heights MINI THON will go towards the Four Diamonds organization, which was founded to provide support to children and their families in the fight against childhood cancer.

Reach out to Bredan Buck Abington Heights High School at buckb@ahssd.org for any questions or to help the cause.