Marywood University representatives recently visited Medellín and Bogota, Colombia, to expand Marywood’s global initiatives and explore program development and recruitment in the country.

Representatives included Jessica A. Quintana Hess, assistant dean of global initiatives & programs, and Chris Speicher, Ph.D., associate professor of business.

Hess conducted recruitment events, including independent school visits, potential university partner site visits, and the EducationUSA Bogota series, while Dr. Speicher presented at Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (Region 9) conference.

Jointly, they conducted a series of meetings at the university’s current International Programs partner, Universidad EAN, in Bogota, Colombia, to review proposals for program expansion and development. The trip culminated with a special lecture about design thinking, hosted by Marywood University and presented by Dr. Speicher.

For information about Marywood’s Global Initiatives, visit: marywood.edu/life-at-mu/student-experience/global.