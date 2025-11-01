Dr. Gail Brenner, a board-certified audiologist and founder of the Tinnitus Treatment Center of Philadelphia, will be a guest speaker at the Tinnitus Support Group of Northeast Pennsylvania meeting at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn.

Brenner has dedicated over 40 years to helping patients with hearing loss and tinnitus and specializes in Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT), a treatment based on the Neurophysiological Model of Tinnitus developed by Dr. Pawel Jastreboff.

Brenner has extensive experience in diagnostic testing, hearing aid fitting, and tinnitus therapy. Most recently, she completed training to provide the FDA-approved Lenire Tinnitus Treatment Device, the topic of her presentation. She has lectured nationally and internationally on tinnitus and hearing care and teaches advanced tinnitus courses to audiologists and ENT residents.

Brenner holds a clinical doctorate in audiology from the University of Florida and is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology, a member of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, and board-certified by the American Board of Audiology.

The Tinnitus support group welcomes individuals living with tinnitus, their loved ones, and anyone interested in learning more about this complex audiological and neurological condition. Participants can connect, share their experiences, and explore coping strategies in a compassionate and supportive environment. New participants are always welcome. Virtual meeting options are available for those unable to attend in person.

The support group meets on the first Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. For information or to obtain the virtual meeting link, contact Nicole Flynn, director of the geriatrics service line at The Wright Center for Community Health, at flynnn@TheWrightCenter.org or 570-230-0019.