SCRANTON — The Scranton Area Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Scranton and the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike Counties, announced the return of The Heart of Scranton: A Virtual Fundraiser to Help Our Neighbors, taking place now through Nov. 30.

The Heart of Scranton campaign brings together generous donors, caring neighbors, and trusted local nonprofits to address a growing and urgent need: food insecurity. As the cost of living continues to rise and families face the impact of the ongoing federal government shutdown and the potential lapse of food assistance benefits, thousands of residents in Lackawanna County are struggling to put food on the table. According to Feeding America, nearly 33,000 county residents, including many children, are considered food insecure.

Donors may choose to support any of the participating organizations individually, or they may make a single gift to the Foundation’s general Heart of Scranton Fund, with all proceeds evenly

distributed among the participating organizations.

“At the Scranton Area Community Foundation, we see every day how generosity strengthens and sustains our community,” said Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. “Through the Heart of Scranton Virtual Fundraiser, we’re turning that generosity into real results — fueling local organizations on the front lines of hunger to ensure our neighbors have access to food and essential resources. This partnership with the City of Scranton and the United Way reflects what we do best: bringing people and resources together to build a stronger, more resilient community.”

One hundred percent of all donations (minus standard credit card processing fees) will go directly to support these organizations, which are doing mission-critical work to combat hunger in the Scranton area.

This year’s effort builds on the success of the original Heart of Scranton campaign in 2020, which raised over $180,000 in under 48 hours to provide emergency food assistance during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also continues the Foundation’s ongoing partnership with the City of Scranton to address hunger, including a joint $10,000 investment in 2024 to establish the Lackawanna Food Policy Council Fund, strengthening coordination among local food-access agencies.

“Earlier this year, our Hunger Task Force raised the alarm about food security issues in Scranton getting increasingly worse. When times are tough, we know Scranton residents band together to help their neighbors, showing the true heart of this community,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said. “The need for this fundraiser right now isn’t just a reminder of food insecurity during the winter or the holidays. It will also support those around us who may be affected by the pending lapse in food assistance benefits caused by the federal government shutdown.”

How to Give

Donations can be made securely online at safdn.org/heart, or mailed to: Scranton Area Community Foundation, 612 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Please include ‘Heart of Scranton’ in the check memo. If no specific organization is designated, gifts will be evenly distributed among all four participating nonprofits.

About the Scranton Area Community Foundation