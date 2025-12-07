TUNKHANNOCK — Through Dec. 16, the public can vote for their favorite homes and businesses during the Tunkhannock Christmas Decorating Contest, sponsored by The Wright Center for Community Health. Visit endlessmountains.org/vote to view a map of participating locations and cast your votes.

Thirty-three locations are competing in the second annual competition, which is organized by the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau (EMVB). The top three homes and top three businesses will receive commemorative trophies for their exceptional holiday spirit. There will also be an “Endless Mountains Choice” award selected by EMVB staff to recognize a property with a noteworthy backstory or a creative design.

“Tunkhannock shines bright this Christmas season,” said Jean Ruhf, executive director of EMVB. “Show your support for family, friends, and local businesses.”

In addition to online voting, paper ballots are available at all participating businesses and at the EMVB office at 5405 SR 6 in Tunkhannock. Paper ballots must be returned to EMVB by December 16. One ballot per person, please.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 18 on the PA Endless Mountains Facebook and Instagram pages.

Contact EMVB at 570-836-5431 with any questions.

The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau is the designated tourism promotion agency for Sullivan and Wyoming counties. Since 1962, this non-profit organization has marketed the region through regional, state, and national publications; newspapers; broadcast media; trade shows; online publications; and more.

To learn more, visit endlessmountains.org.