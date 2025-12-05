Jack Frost is certainly nipping at my nose this week, but that’s a sure sign that the Holiday season is here. On Nov. 29, we started the season off with Shop Small Saturday. Yuletide carols were sung by a choir when the wonderful fourth graders of South Abington Elementary entertained the town in front of The Gathering Place. Many thanks to those kids, their parents and their teachers for making it a special day. Adding to the holiday music were our own Ukulele group and the soothing, enjoyable singing talents of Roy Williams and his wife Mariah. They are so good!

This is a happy season, so avoid shopping dilemmas searching for that special object. Come in and look over our Artists’ Boutique to find a few of my favorite things. Support local talent and browse our jewelry, ceramics, hand-woven creations, paintings, prints, wire art, greeting cards, and knitted treasures to find truly one-of-a-kind gifts to help with your holiday shopping.

For the rest of December, we have lots of activities going on for kids from one to ninety-two (ok, I’ll stop now). Last year’s class with Carol Rubel on Charles Dickens was such a hit that Carol returned for a 3-session deep-dive into “The Christmas Story.” She’s helping attendees see Dickens, his classic tale and themselves in a whole new light.

A great way to spend a few hours on a Saturday is to join Christine Medley from Crow Designs on Dec. 6 as she helps you create and print your own gift bags, holiday cards, and tags to give all your presents a personal touch. On the next Saturday, Dec. 13, you can enhance your home by letting Raisa Statuto and (we hope — if her shoulder is healing) Abby Peck teach how to craft a beautiful seasonal wreath and create a handmade bow. All greens will be provided.

We are honored this year to have a very special evening at The Gathering Place on Dec. 14. Marion Campbell will be hosting the annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Service sponsored by the Compassionate Friends. All who are there will light candles in honor of their loved ones who have passed. This hour-long event will also feature discussions, readings and remembering. As candles are lit , hundreds of thousands of people around the globe will be doing the same to commemorate and honor the memory of loved ones who have gone too soon. All are invited to attend this 7 p.m. gathering.

Take a break from that holiday rush on Dec. 20 when the NEPA Jazz Project will entertain at The Gathering Place. They will make the season even brighter at this free concert.

Speaking of breaks, we have all our regular gatherings to let your mind rest from planning and shopping. Game Night will be on Dec. 19, Literacy Group on Dec. 17, Missing Socrates on Dec. 10, Memory Café on Dec. 12 and 19, Ukulele strummers each Wednesday, Book Club on Dec. 19 (at 11 – time change), Writers on Dec. 19 (date change), and Open Studio on second Wednesdays and Thursdays. We are also excited to welcome a new group, the Guitar Society on Dec. 21 at 6. Drop in to these jam sessions where guitarists will exchange tunes and ideas. For more details on these happenings, go to www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Enjoy, enjoy your holidays. Thanks to our community for supporting all that we do. For us at The Gathering Place, it is wonderful to see people spending time here, learning and creating with others.

Sending many wishes from everyone at The Gathering Place that you all have a happy, healthy, toasty warm December!