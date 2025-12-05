DALTON — Imagine NEPA Performing Arts Center will bring a holiday classic to the stage that people have been watching on TV during the Christmas season for generations.

The group will present a youth production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The script and score will be true to the original storyline of the beloved 1965 Christmas special. It will follow the title character’s search for the true meaning of Christmas, along with the iconic little tree, Linus’ message of hope, and the joyful finale.

“As a kid, I watched A Charlie Brown Christmas every year,” said artistic director Mandy Bruno Bogue. “There’s something so pure and comforting about this story. Especially now, when things move so fast, families are craving that reminder of what really matters — community, kindness, and connection. Our cast has embraced that message beautifully.”

The production will be performed by students in grades 7-12 who have been rehearsing since early November. They learn blocking, how to refine harmonies, and build ensemble chemistry each week.

Reagan Bloom plays the lovable Charlie Brown, who puts on a Christmas show with the rest of the Peanuts gang. Reagan said she has watched the cartoon many times.

“My favorite scene is when Charlie Brown kills the tree because it is the epitome of his problems and it makes you laugh and feel bad for him all at once,” she said.

Reagan has been performing at Imagine NEPA for three years. She portrayed Gloria the Hippo in “Madagascar Jr.,” Winifred in “Once Upon a Mattress,” the Witch in “Into the Woods,” Elsa in “Frozen Jr.,” Willy Wonka in “Willy Wonka Jr.,” the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical Jr.,” and Ms. Hannigan in “Annie Jr.”

Playing Charlie Brown’s sassy sister, Sally, is Delaney Dwyer. She said her favorite scene is the one between her and Charlie Brown.

“Sally is such a fun character, and I was so happy that I got to play her,” she said.

Delaney was also in Imagine NEPA’s productions of “Frozen,” “Willy Wonka,” “Seussical,” “North Pole Musical,” “Annie,” “The Secret Garden,” and “Junie B. Jones.” She also did stage crew for “The Little Mermaid.”

The scenery is designed to look as though the Peanuts comic strip stepped on stage. It uses simple shapes, clean lines, and bold, unmistakable colors. Mandy personally custom-made most of the specialty props using Charles M. Schulz’s original artwork. King’s College loaned several large set pieces, which helped form the foundation of the scenic design. The rest of the set was built in-house.

Imagine NEPA is dedicated to nurturing creativity, confidence, and community through high-quality performing arts education. Serving preschool through college-age students, as well as adults, Imagine offers theatre productions, classes, workshops, and community events designed to make the arts accessible to all.

“As artistic director, I look for stories that speak to children and also bring families together,” Mandy said. “A Charlie Brown Christmas offers exactly that. Its message is universal—gentle, honest, and full of hope. Especially during the holiday season, it felt like the right story to share with our NEPA community.”

Imagine NEPA is thrilled to invite schools, homeschool groups, and elder care communities to a special daytime performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas — a heartwarming celebration of friendship, joy, and the true meaning of the season.

Day-time showing

• Thursday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

• Tickets: $10 per person (Teachers, aides & caregivers attend free!)

• Runtime: Approx. 45 minutes — including a holiday caroling sing-along with the cast at the end!

Breakfast with Santa + show

• Saturday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Enjoy a festive breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus before the performance. Includes crafts, photos, and premium show seating.

Cocoa and craft experience + show

• Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

Create your own keepsake ornament, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy the cozy holiday performance.

Cocoa and Coffee Young Adult/ Teen & Karaoke Night + Show

• Saturday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

A perfect night out for young adults. Enjoy the show, then enjoy cocoa, karaoke, and holiday fun.

Sensory Santa experience

• Sunday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

A gentle, inclusive event designed for a sensory-friendly audience. Limited capacity for a calm and joyful experience.

Show-only performances

Prefer to just enjoy the show? Affordable show-only tickets are available for each date.