DALTON — According to her aunt Kristi Barnick, 8-year-old Madalyn Barnick is a life-of-the-party and loves to talk.

“If she didn’t know you, she can carry on a full-blown conversation for two hours with you,” Kristi Barnick said. “That’s how talkative she is.”

But recently, Madalyn has been having trouble with her ability to speak due to developing a granular cell tumor growing on her trachea, which is cutting off her airway. She was on a ventilator for two days. She was then put in a medically-induced coma and was taken to C.H.O.P. (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia), where she underwent a seven-hour surgery on Oct. 10. The surgery was successful, and Madalyn was able to come home on Oct. 28. She can talk again without difficulty in breathing. But she still needs to visit C.H.O.P. once a month to be monitored by scopes to make the tumor isn’t growing back.

Madalyn and her parents need help with medical expenses and bills that may come up in the future. Kris Davies, A.K.A. “Bacon,” who hosts karaoke at Snapper’s Bar and Grill, organized a GoFundMe page for Madalyn. Family members, friends, and the community have been donating funds. Local businesses posted flyers to support the cause. People also helped by hosting a fundraiser at Snapper’s Bar and Grill on Sunday, Nov. 30. It was called Madalyn’s Voice Benefit Featuring Jay Luke. It had raffle baskets, a 50/50, and live music from local rock artist Jay Luke. A portion of the funds from the benefit will go to C.H.O.P.

Madalyn is on her way to recovery and she is running and playing again. She also enjoys swimming, playing with squishy toys, and playing the drums. She loves her family and pets, including a dog named Peanut. She is still not well enough to attend school, but she received cards from her classmates at South Abington Elementary School.

The GoFundMe monetary goal hasn’t yet been reached and needs more support. Reach out to Kristi by email at krissycat0420@gmail.com for information.