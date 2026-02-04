HEART HEALTH MONTH

February is a time to raise awareness about heart disease — the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It serves as a reminder to take charge of our heart health through education, prevention, and support for life-saving research. For more information, visit www.heart.org.

LIBRARY CLOSED

The Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 16, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

PROGRAMMING INFORMATION

We’re often asked where to find information about upcoming Library programs. Our website, lclshome.org, is the best place to view a complete, up-to-date listing of monthly programs for children, teens, and adults.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

Kids Code & Play II Pop-Up Lab

Friday, Feb. 13, drop in from 2 to 4 p.m. Explore BeeBots, Dash & Dot, Ozobots, and Sphero. Sign up on the library’s website.

Block Party

Thursday, Feb. 19, 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 2-5; siblings welcome. Join in some free play with our large collection of blocks and toys. Design, create, build, and then do it all over again! Register on the library’s website.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR TEENS

Seeds of Change: Teen Garden Club

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 5 to 6 p.m. This month, we’ll continue working on our houseplant projects! For ages 12-18. Sign up on the library’s website.

Teen Valentine Gnomes

Thursday, Feb. 12, 5 to 6 p.m. Make a super cute Valentine’s Day gnome and decorate cards for your friends and family! For teens ages 12-18. Sign up on the library’s website.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

Funky Flag Project

Thursday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m. Cost: $25. Sign up on the library’s website.

Movie Fans Matinee

Saturday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m. “A Good Year.”

Sign up on the library’s website.

Breast Feeding Basics

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. With Registered Nurse and Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Brittany Kimble. Sign up on the library’s website.

UPCOMING PROGRAM FOR ALL AGES

Avian Adventures

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages. Join PennState Extension Master Gardeners and 4H for a drop-in event and learn about various bird species and their habitats, and enjoy crafting your own bird-themed creations. Sign up on the library’s website.

Judy Detter, MS, BS, is the project coordinator at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Reach the library at 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org/b/abington-community-library.