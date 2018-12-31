Auditor General to discuss education during town hall meeting in Scranton

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has invited the Scranton community to a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 23 to discuss ideas for improving public schools.

“I want to hear directly from students, teachers, and parents about how we can come together as a community to improve public schools,” DePasquale said in a news release. “It’s time we give the community a chance to be heard and discuss their ideas that could move public education forward in Scranton and focus on educating students. We are reaching a critical point where major public education decisions are being made that affect the entire community, and I want to hear directly from the people most affected.”

The Auditor General’s town hall meeting will be held in the evening and the specific location will be announced in the near future.