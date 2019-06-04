🔊 Listen to this

VISUAL ARTS

Art entries are being accepted for the latest gallery exhibit at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The theme for art being submitted is “Flowers, Wild and Still.” The exhibit is open to all artists who live and work in Northeast PA. Entries will be judges by a juried panel on the basis of excellence of execution and relevance to theme.

There is no entry fee; however, any works accepted for exhibit will have a $20 hanging fee for first entry and $5 for an additional piece. No more than two entries per artist are requested. “The Flowers, Wild and Still” show will be featured in the gallery for the next five weeks for the public to come in and enjoy.

To submit art, please email a digital image of your work to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Include title, medium, sale price and size. For more information, visit The Gathering Place on Facebook or website at www. GatheringPlaceCS.org.

PERFORMING ARTS

MOVIES

Classical Guitar Plays Spain, South America the Movies and More at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. Presented by Classical guitarist Jay Steveskey. Admission: Free, donations accepted. Sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker

Classical guitarist, Jay Steveskey, will play music from the Spanish and South American classical guitar repertoire as well as delightful arrangements from the Movies, Broadway, Pop music and more. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.