TRIPS

Join the Abington Senior Center aboard the Carnival Pride on a trip to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Rate includes seven-day cruise, port charges and taxes, meals and entertainment aboard ship, $25 per cabin onboard credit, round trip transportation to the pier, luggage handling and gratuities to the motor coach driver. Rates start at $835 based on double occupancy. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, will host four one-week camps this summer for children 3-4 and 5-6 years old. Camps for 3 and 4-year-olds will be held July 8-12 (circus theme) and Aug. 12-16 (nature theme). Camps for 5-6 yea- olds will be held July 15-19 (Dino Science) and Aug, 5-9 (basic cooking and baking skills). Camps run from 9 to noon daily and snacks are included. Cost is $150 per week (discount for more than one student). For more information, contact the church office 570-587-1088.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Guided Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tours at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock Thursdays, May 23, 30, June 6, 13. Admission: Free. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Call 570-996-1500 for reservations.

In partnership with the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society, the Dietrich Theater will serve as the stage for the Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour. The two-mile walk through the neighborhoods and bustling downtown of the Tunkhannock Historic District will take about 2 hours. Tour booklets, complete with thumbnail photos of 40 featured structures, basic descriptions and centerfold map are available at the theater for those interested in self-guided tours.

Designer Purse Bingo to benefit Abington Christian Academy set for Saturday, June 1 in the Clarks Summit Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Benefit tickets are $25 each for 12 rounds of bingo with designer bag prizes. Snack bar items, specials, extra game sheets, raffle basket and 50/50 chances will be available for purchase. Contact ACA at 570-586-5270 or on the web at www.abingtonacademy.com.

Lyme Disease and Tick Awareness — Michele Cassetori of the PA Lyme Resource Network will do a presentation on ticks, their habitats, life cycles, behaviors, prevention strategies and what to do if bitten at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. To register, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org. Cost:$10. Info:570-881-7612.

The fifth annual Strawberry 5K and Festival will be held in Clarks Summit on June 22. The 5K Race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Kids’ Fun Run right after the 5K. The festival and kids games will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Spring and Davis Street. Anyone interested in being a vendor at the open market booths for the festival should email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.org or call 570-881-7612. Vendor fee is $25 and deadline to register is June 7.

The Lackawanna County Disability Action Committee will sponsor a training for municipalities and businesses regarding compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on Thursday, June 27, at the Hilton Hotel & Conference Center, Scranton.“Creating A More Inclusive Community will be conducted by Caleb Berkemeier, Training Specialist with the Mid-Atlantic ADA Training Center in Rockville, MD. The session addressing municipalities will include program and architectural accessibility of municipal buildings, sidewalks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities. It will also cover non-discrimination in employment policies and practices. For more information, contact Keith Williams, chairperson, at either kwilliams@mycil.org or Lackawanna-DAC@lackawannacounty.org, or at 570-344-7211, Ext. 303.