VISUAL ARTS

Art entries are being accepted for the latest gallery exhibit at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The theme for art being submitted is “Flowers, Wild and Still.” The exhibit is open to all artists who live and work in Northeast PA. Entries will be judges by a juried panel on the basis of excellence of execution and relevance to theme.

There is no entry fee; however, any works accepted for exhibit will have a $20 hanging fee for first entry and $5 for an additional piece. No more than two entries per artist are requested. “The Flowers, Wild and Still” show will be featured in the gallery for the next five weeks for the public to come in and enjoy.

To submit art, please email a digital image of your work to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Include title, medium, sale price and size. For more information, visit The Gathering Place on Facebook or website at www. GatheringPlaceCS.org.

PERFORMING ARTS

Shakespeare in the Park – Julius Caesar — Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. at Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park. Presented by Gamut Theatre Group. Sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. “Beware the Ides of March…” One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, Julius Caesar depicts the political conspiracy that leads to the assassination of one of the most powerful and successful leaders of the Roman Empire and the aftermath of this chilling historical event. The play explores hubris vs. humility and friendship vs. patriotism: “Et tu, Brute?” Experience Shakespeare in Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park with Gamut Theatre Group and their 90-minute version of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. The performance will be followed by a talk-back session with the actors. Please bring your own blanket or chair to the performance. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

Open Mic Night — Jamie Murray at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Friday, June 28, 7 p.m. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. This month’s featured guest is singer/pianist Jamie Murray. She loves to perform locally, and has been playing in association with The Music Scene, at Second Friday’s in Pittston, PA for the past five years. She also has attended several open mic night’s in Tunkhannock as well. Jamie specializes in performing covers of songs made popular by varieties of bands and solo artists. She sings a range of songs from older tunes to current hits. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

Actors Circle presents the mystery thriller, “Sherlock Holmes and The White Chapel Murders” by Lou Bisignani at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, July 11-14. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. while Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets: $12 general, $10 senior, $6 students. Directed by Lou Bisignani, assisted by Katie VonBergen.

MOVIES

Summer Fest 2019 Preview Day — at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, Thursday June 27, noon and 6 p.m. Admission is free. Discounted concession! Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Summer Fest movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for the Dietrich’s annual Summer Fest and screen all the movie trailers of the twenty-one films featured in Summer Fest. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

Summer Fest 2019 at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Friday, July 12 – Thursday, Aug. 1. Enjoy 21 films in 21 days. Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night. Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedule. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.

OTHER ARTS EVENTS

Close Encounters with Birds of Prey at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. Admission: Free. Presented by Bill Streeter, director of the Delaware Valley Raptor Center. Sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Would you like to see an eagle, a peregrine falcon or perhaps, a saw whet owl? If so, join Bill Streeter to see and learn about these and other birds of prey. You will see five live raptors and spend a magical hour gaining a greater knowledge and appreciation of the raptors of the northeast. Streeter, who has a B.A. in biology and an M.S. in zoology, will entertain as well as educate you with the knowledge he has gained over thirty years of studying and rehabilitating raptors. Call 570-996-1500 for more information.