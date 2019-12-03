OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Abington Senior Community Center is having a basket raffle on Dec. 18. Tickets are on sale at the center.

The official lighting of the Lackawanna County Christmas tree will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the flag plaza on North Washington Avenue. The festive event will offer refreshments, carols, and a lot of holiday fun. Christmas carols will be sung by The Catholic Choral Society, followed by brief remarks by the commissioners and their family members. At approximately 6:15 p.m., the county tree will be lit, adding to the glow of the holiday season. The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National and LaFesta Italiana of Lackawanna County are donating the refreshments for the ceremony and their members will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.

The Abington Community Library will present Charles Dickens Tea at The Tripp House on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. and featuring live carolers, courtesy of Our Cabaret Carolers and an informative program featuring Mary Dickens, Charles Dickens daughter, portrayed by costume historian and author, Deborah Courville. With a full tea spread and a luxe hot chocolate bar, this event promises to be the perfect afternoon. Attendees will have time to explore the decorated Tripp House and will then be invited to sit and listen to Ms. Dickens program. Tickets are available at the Abington Community Library; library cardholders pay $35 and non-library cardholders pay $40. For more information, call Renee Roberts, project manager at 570-587-3440 or email RRoberts@albright.org.

The Lackawanna County Winter Market will take place Friday, Dec. 5, starting at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p,m. The 100 block of Wyoming Avenue will be shut down starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, running through Tuesday, Dec. 10 until 5 p.m. for setup and teardown. No parking will be allowed on the block during these times. Employee parking in the bakery lot will remain open, however people must use Penn Avenue to get in and out. For further information, contact Maureen McGuigan, Deputy Director of Arts and Culture, at 570.963.6590, Ext. 102, or mcguiganm@lackawannacounty.org.

The Arcadia Chorale will present “A European Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Scranton. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and WVIA members, while students will be admitted free with a student ID. For more information regarding the Arcadia Chorale, to reserve tickets, or to order a copy of one of the Chorales CDs, contact the Chorale office at 570-871-0350.

Memory Cafe — A place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can socialize with others and share coffee and desserts. At The Gathering Place, 304 S . State St., Clarks Summit on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. For information, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit, invites community members to the QuietChurch services scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. QuietChurch allows adults time to focus on silent contemplation, reflection, prayer, and listening to God in the stillness and quiet of a sanctuary. Just come as you are and enjoy the seasonal decorations, candlelight, and peace that quiet worship can bring. Bibles are available along with scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts for the season.

Countryside Community Church Christmas Program will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14. Enjoy a festive afternoon of sing-alongs, special performances, and the Nativity story with our children and youth. There will be fellowship time and light refreshments following the show. The church is located at 14011 Orchard Drive, Clark Summit. For more information, call 570-587-3206.

The annual Festival of Trees exhibit and “Toys for Tots” fundraiser will be held at the Marketplace at Steamtown from Dec. 14 to Jan. 12. The exhibit opens with a Pre-View Party fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13. The Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department is currently seeking non-profit organizations, businesses, churches and schools to sponsor and decorate a tree. All funds raised from the trees go directly to “Toys for Tots.” Participants must supply their own artificial tree. The cost to sponsor a tree is $50 for non-profits, schools and small businesses (50 or under employees) and $100 for corporations (over 50 employees). To register a tree, send checks or money orders, made payable to “Toys for Tots,” to Mr. Chris Calvey, Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, 300 Cliff St., Scranton, PA 18503.

Holiday Sing Along — Featuring Ernie Pappa at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All ages invited to join in singing holiday songs, enjoy hot cider and soup. Free to public. For information, visit www. GatheringPlaceCS.org

The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the third floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season. The university’s dining service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the university will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more. Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the university’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.