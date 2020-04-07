The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National, the largest Italian American Service Organization in the country, held its annual charity ball fundraiser at Fiorelli’s recently. Every year a member is honored for their outstanding work and support for the chapter. Diane Alberigi was named the UNICAN of the Year. The Scranton Chapter raises thousands of dollars annually for scholarships and non-profits locally and nationally.

From left, seated: District Governor Dave Bieri, National Counsel Frank Blasi, Past National President Chris DiMattio, Chapter President Jim Brogna, Honoree Diane Alberigi, Dr. Jan Stampien, Patti Montalbano, Bob Montalbano, Ball Chair Mary Mararra; From left, standing: Mary Rose Spano, Karen Clifford, Charlie Spano, Rose Blasi, Ron Quattrone, Joanne Quattrone, Gail Cicerini, Michael Rescingo, Linda Stefursky, Ann Genett, Cinday Farino, Jim Baress, Lisa Bieri, Diane Giovagnini,Lori Nozzi and Bill Buckley. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Committee3.jpg From left, seated: District Governor Dave Bieri, National Counsel Frank Blasi, Past National President Chris DiMattio, Chapter President Jim Brogna, Honoree Diane Alberigi, Dr. Jan Stampien, Patti Montalbano, Bob Montalbano, Ball Chair Mary Mararra; From left, standing: Mary Rose Spano, Karen Clifford, Charlie Spano, Rose Blasi, Ron Quattrone, Joanne Quattrone, Gail Cicerini, Michael Rescingo, Linda Stefursky, Ann Genett, Cinday Farino, Jim Baress, Lisa Bieri, Diane Giovagnini,Lori Nozzi and Bill Buckley. Submitted photo