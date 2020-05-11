SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the township meeting of April 13, the supervisors voted to approve a resolution permitting the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license from the city of Scranton to South Abington Township.

The restaurant liquor license will be transferred to Sheetz, Inc. for use at a new store to built at the chain’s property on Northern Boulevard.

This location, which has been occupied by Sheetz, will be built into a new store with a dining area and seating for 30, a beer cave, and shelves with a limited selection of wine.

According to a written proposal, the store will be a RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) store. The restaurant manager will receive the RAMP manager training, and the employees will receive the RAMP server training. The RAMP training teaches employees how to prevent alcohol from being sold to minors by teaching them how to recognize false IDs.

It also teaches them the signs of a visibly intoxicated person, and prevents pass-off situations. Sheetz employees will receive TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures).

Prior to the meeting, a respresentaive from Sheetz participated in a public hearing with the supervisors.

“It (Sheetz) will have a 100% card policy,” he said. “And it will do everything it can to continue leaving the great reputation I hope it has at South Abington.”

In other business, township manager David O’Neill announced that on March 19, he and the supervisors verbally approved an Emergency Declaration for Pandemic Emergency.

He said that they currently have a written resolution (Resolution 4 of 2020) to officially approve it. The supervisors voted to approve the resolution.

Also, O’Neill read Resolution 5 of 2020, which is for implementing the National Incident Management System. “In case there’s federal or state funding available, we’re in line,” he said. The supervisors voted to approve the resolution.

In other business, the supervisors voted to accept the resignation of Bruce Ott from the recreation committee.

