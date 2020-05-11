Clarks Green Council receives proposals for stormwater projects

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Borough Council meeting through Zoom, April 15, Councilman Dave Rinaldi, in his public works report, mentioned that the engineers asked for proposals to replace stormpipes under Shorthill Drive and Crest Drive.

He said that the proposals were due on March 25. He said that three contractors gave proposals for the projects. He said that one project was to install a large storm pipe on the southerly end of Crest Drive. He mentioned that the minor project is to cross storm pipes, one in the intersection of both streets and the other in the approximately 150 feet down Crest Drive from Shorthill Drive. Rinaldi announced that Buranich Excavating, LLC proposed $21,340 on the first project and $13,950 on the second project. He announced that the second contractor MHW Construction proposed $12,380 for the first project and $9,550 for the second.

He said that the third contractor Sproul Construction proposed $19,550 for the first project and $11,795 for the latter. “As a result, the low proposals on both projects were from MHW Construction,” he said. “Those contracts were reviewed by the engineers. There were some modifications to the contracts.”

Rinaldi said that the contracts were provided to the solicitors. He mentioned that there were some edits made to the contracts because of the pandemic. He said that he executed the contracts on behalf of the borough.

“We would be in a position for the project to go forward and get the piping done before Pennsylvania American (Water) comes in to do the paving,” he said. “We’re in the season now where the asphalt plants are going to open. We have not received a timetable for the contracts for Pennsylvania American (Water).”

Rinaldi asked Council to ratify the actions of contracting MHW Construction for the first project in the amount of $12,380 and project two in the amount of $9,550. He mentioned that the total would be $21,930. He recalled Council having a conservative estimate of $30,000 for the projects.

“The proposals came in approximately twenty-nine percent under what the estimates were,” he said.

Council voted to ratify the contracts.

Also, Rinaldi said that he had a staff meeting with the employees of DPW (Department of Public Works). He said they came up with a work schedule to keep the employees distant and do tasks that can be done separately, such as landscaping, cutting grass, and fixing potholes. He said that he added the responsibility of disinfecting the borough building on a daily basis including any used equipment.

“At this time because of the shortage of product, I suggested that we use bleach water solution because it is the simplest and known to kill viruses,” he said.

Rinaldi said that DPW engineer Dave Kohinsky is putting it into effect and will assign the duties to the employees. He said that he hopes if the governor allows more things, Council can expand the duties.

“Our main thrust was to try to get done as much work as possible,” he said. “And to continue to provide the DPW services that are required to keep the borough systems and the borough street in good shape.”

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes gave financial reports for both February and March. He announced that the certificate of deposit, which matured on March 5, 2020, was renewed at Wayne Bank in the amount of $52,384. He said that the next certificate of deposit will mature on June 23, 2020.

He said that with the purchase of a new truck, $20,000 came from the general fund account. He also announced the Clarks Summit Police contract payment to be in the amount of $7,069. He said that the finance committee collected $75,806 in tax receipts from tax collector Mary O’Brien. He said the liquid fuel fund is slightly over $49,000 in March.

Council voted to accept the financial reports of February and March and ratify the payment of the bills for both months.

In his health and safety report, Dr. Terry Cochran encouraged everyone to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. “The masks are protecting people from you and vice versa,” he said.

Council President Joe Barrasse added that borough employees have been instructed to sanitize their work stations. He said that no more than one or two employees are entering the municipal building at a time.