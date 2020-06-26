Report warns of gas drilling’s health, environmental impacts

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Borough Council meeting, June 17, Councilman Dave Rinaldi, in his public works report, talked about the beginning of Pennsylvania American Water Company’s paving project on Crest, Gordon, and Shorthill Drive. He said that he’s been corresponding with the water company by email asking when their subcontractor TSE, Inc. was going to begin paving work. He said he asked the water company what size risers were needed for their sewer manholes. He said that TSE, Inc. didn’t respond to him. He mentioned that DPW (Department of Public Works) foreman Dave Kohinsky called him the other day before the meeting informing him that TSE, Inc. started to pave the roads. Rinaldi said he told the water company that they will be responsible for repaving if they use the risers that Clarks Green Council didn’t want. He said that Kohinsky sent him a photo of a stack of risers, which had adjustable risers. He said that Council wants cast-iron risers so that the pavement and manholes will last a long time.

“We want the borough to designate or participate in the determination of which of the manholes needed risers,” he said.

Rinaldi said that the water company contacted him asking to meet the next day to go over these aspects. He mentioned that the risers still need to be ordered. He said that since TSE, Inc. didn’t say the size of the risers that are needed, Council isn’t able to obtain the risers immediately. He said that he will contact everyone on Council the results of the meeting.

Also, Rinaldi announced that DPW is trying to get the bid package together for this year’s paving project. He said that the engineers want DPW to determine whether or not they want them to put alternates or add-ons for the additional streets.

“I told them (engineers) that we needed an estimate of what it’s going to cost so we don’t go through a lot of work for nothing,” he said.

Rinaldi said that Council will talk about it in the next work session or next Council meeting in July to determine the extent of the request proposal.

In his ARWA report, Rinaldi said that since oil and grease comes into the plant, a wet well has to be vacuumed (by Koberlien) and the oil and grease have to be removed. “Our ordinance prohibits the discharge of fats, oil, or grease into the sanitary sewer system,” he said.

Rinaldi said that ARWA believes it’s coming from commercial establishments outside the borough. He mentioned that it’s costing ARWA when businesses are not complying with the ordinance. Also, Rinaldi said that ARWA is having difficulty with their email provider. He said that as a result, ARWA will be switching providers. He also said that with the requirements of the state’s yellow phase, the staff is required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while they work.

Also, Rinaldi mentioned that MHW Construction finished the pipe replacement projects on Crest Drive and submitted invoices for them. He said that the invoices have been approved by the engineer.

Council voted to approve the invoice for Crest Drives storm sewer replacement project number 1 in the amount of $12,380. Council them voted to authorize payment to MHW Construction based on payment for Crest Drives storm sewer replacement project number 2 in the amount of $11,750.

In his zoning report, zoning officer George Parker mentioned that a plan was proposed by a registered land surveyor. He said it was planned for a potential buyer of the two contiguous properties, one of them being the old gas station across from the municipal building on the corner of Glenburn Road. He said that the owners Brass/Orzell had no problem doing a lot line adjustment.

“A plan was proposed and was reviewed by the borough commission,” he said. “And the planning commission passed it on with a recommendation to the borough Council to approve the subdivision annexation.”

Parker said that the owners signed the plan. He suggested that Council approves the plan understanding that it’s not a land development plan but only an adjustment of the property line. He said that access to the properties will be controlled by PennDot.

Council president Joe Barrasse explained that the plans were submitted previously but weren’t appropriately notarized or signed. He said that the chairman of the planning commission recommended the annexation subdivision swapping a little piece of land on one property and putting it over the side of the former gas station.

Council voted to approve the annexation subdivision.

In his solicitor’s report, Al Weinschenk said that the floodplain ordinance is required for any resident to be able to obtain flood insurance. He said that the borough received revised maps to indicate properties in the flood zone. He said that he, Parker, and engineer Bob Naegele reviewed what to do with respect to the ordinance.

“This ordinance really affects construction within the approved properties within that floodplain,” he said. “It doesn’t really affect any other properties.”

Weinschenk said that Council needs to adopt a new floodplain ordinance, which has minimum restrictions within the floodplain because there is a low amount of affected properties.

“We’re required to provide a copy of this adopted ordinance to the Pennsylvania Municipal League, which is active for DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) by August 5,” he said.

Weinschenk read the ordinance declaring all persons, businesses, partnerships, and corporations to obtain a permit of NY construction or development providing for the insurance of such permits sending new development within those areas of Clarks Green that are subject to flooding, establishing penalties for any persons who fail or refuse to comply with the requirements or provisions of this ordinance. Council voted to approve the ordinance.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns announced an aggressive driving program that starts on July 6 and runs through August 23. He said that the grant is $3,800 to pay overtime.

“When we do this grant, as of the past, we don’t use it toward our hours that we spend in Clarks Green,” he said.

Yarns said that officers will out and about more aggressively in both Clarks Summit and Clarks Green. He also said that he will move the speed sentry sign on South Abington Road near Armstrong Ave to North Abington Road near Highland Ave.

Barrasse asked Yarns if everyone is healthy at the police department. Yarns replied that nobody is sick. He said that the officers are having their temperatures checked when they go on their shift. He mentioned that the office and cars are sanitized once a week.

In is treasurer’s report, Alan Hughes announced the authorization of transferring two money market accounts, one being the general account and rge other, the sewer money market account. He said that $35,00 was transferred in each account.

“Compared to a year ago, our general fund account is down $69,000,” he said. “That’s after the transfer of $35,000. So absent that transfer would be down $104,000.”

Hughes said that the sewer fund account is up $36,000. He said that this account will be even with the amount a year ago. He drew attention to a couple of things in the general fund checking account. First, he announced the monthly payment if $7,069 to the Clarks Summit Borough police contract. Then, he mentioned the $5,304 payment for inlets related to work on Crest Drive. About the sewer fund checking account, he announced the quarterly payment of $65,165.

Council voted to ratify the payment of the bills for the month of May.

Also, Hughes mentioned that Council’s audit presentation will be on August 19. He said that it will be the final audit of a three-year contract with Murphy, Dougherty, & Company.

In his personnel report, Councilman Keith Williams mentioned that the DPW is building plastic partitions to go between the desks of secretaries Jo Ann Culbertson and Paula Thompson.

“That’s in the works,” he said. “That’s going to be ready for going green (phase).”

In new business, Barrasse said that if all goes well, the next Council meeting in July will be held in the municipal building. If not, it will still be through Zoom. He asked Weinschenk if the meeting could be both in-person and through Zoom to give people an option of coming to the building or staying home to see the meeting. Weinschenk advised Barrasse to bring a computer to the building so that Council could communicate with people who attend the meeting through Zoom. Barrasse agreed with the suggestion.