Summer is the perfect time for sunglasses, of course.

And no day all summer long is better to break out those shades than today.

Northeast Sight Services wants to remind everyone that today is National Sunglasses Day. In an effort to to bring more awareness to the importance of wearing sunglasses, Northeast Sight Services is encouraging people of all ages to post a #SunglassesSelfie on their social media accounts and tag @Northeast Sight Services today for chances to win gift certificates to Red Leaf Salad Company.

Ten winners will be chosen during a random drawing on Facebook Live at noon Monday. You can watch the drawing on Northeast Sight Services’ Facebook page.

Northeast Sight Services knows first-hand how important it is to guard your vision from UV rays and is excited to celebrate National Sunglasses Day. This is a great way to remind both children and adults that sunglasses are a major health necessity and are key to protecting long-term eye health.

Brought to you by The Vision Council, National Sunglasses Day – held annually on June 27 – is a campaign to raise consumer awareness of the importance of wearing sunglasses to protect the eyes from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Exposure to UV rays can burn delicate eye tissue and raise the risk of developing cataract and cancers of the eye. You can easily protect your eyes from UV dangers by simply choosing to wear the proper sunglasses. And since UV damage is cumulative, occurring over a lifetime of exposure, children are extra vulnerable. It is so important to get them in the habit of wearing sunglasses early, as this will help to mitigate serious vision problems in the future.

Join Northeast Sight Services in celebration of National Sunglasses Day by taking a Sunglasses Selfie, posting it and tagging @northeastsightservices.

