SCRANTON — Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) is pleased to announce that its Union Pacific Railroad “Big Boy” No. 4012 has returned to static exhibition in the park following an extended cosmetic restoration; just in time for National Train Day and National Preservation Month.

The locomotive was removed from display in 2019 in order to replace rusted parts, remediate hazardous materials from its original construction, and receive a new paint job.

No. 4012 is among a unique class of 25 articulated steam locomotives with a 4-8-8-4 wheel set built solely for the Union Pacific Railroad by the American Locomotive Works (ALCO). Most were constructed in 1941 (including No. 4012) on the eve of United States’ entry into World War II. As such, their ability to haul heavy loads unassisted subsequently played a critical role in America’s home front war effort.

An engineering marvel that is perhaps the high point to steam locomotion technology, the “Big Boys” nonetheless became obsolete as more efficient, reliable and cost-effective diesel-electric locomotive technology was refined during the 1950s. The last Union Pacific “Big Boy” revenue run occurred in 1959.

Union Pacific Railroad recently restored “Big Boy” No. 4014 to operational service to honor the railroad’s long history and to commemorate its role in building the first transcontinental railroad, which was completed in 1869.

Only eight “Big Boys” survived the scrapper’s torch, with Steamtown NHS’s No. 4012 the only one to be found on exhibit in the U.S.’s eastern time zone.

Located in downtown Scranton, Steamtown NHS is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Interstate-81 follow exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway); then follow the brown and white signs to the park entrance at Lackawanna Avenue and Cliff Street (GPS: N 41.41, W 75.67). General park information is available by phoning 570-340-5206 during regular business hours, or by visiting the park website anytime.