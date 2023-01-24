The assertion and insistence by the political elitists that this perversion of home rule government eliminated public corruption along with nepotism and cronyism is laughably untrue and insults the collective intelligence of every county resident who has watched or experienced this perversion of home rule that was implemented in 2012.

I’m disappointed, however, not surprised about the charter drafter Rick Morelli insisting that the perversion of Home Rule that he helped create has resulted in chronic dysfunction due to conflict with state laws that apply throughout Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Constitution. Article 9, Section 2 of the Pennsylvania Constitution is very clear about the parameters of what home rule charters are able to regulate within local government entities.

Maybe if the Home Rule Charter was legally vetted by DCED before the voters went to the polls in 2010 to ratify it, nobody would be raising this as an issue for debate.

Morelli insists that last year’s election is not a reason for changing the Home Rule Charter, but it is as the Election Board never hired an election director, not the deputy election director, as stipulated under the Pennsylvania election law.

Over the 11 years since the Home Rule Charter has been adopted, the ongoing dysfunction that has been going on for years has not only continued but is a direct result the Home Rule Charter

There is zero accountability for violating the Luzerne County charter as there’s no uniform enforcement and equal justice under the law as is enshrined in the Pennsylvania and U.S. constitutions. It has been very obvious that unless you belong to the courthouse friends and family network, there’s a two-tiered system in place which clearly refutes Morelli’s assertion that nepotism and cronyism has been ended with home rule.

In closing, I’m not for or against home rule or commissioner form of government as there is no such thing as a perfect government structure.

However, Luzerne County has always been and is currently a very tribalist mob protection racket even after the arrests of county elected officials back in 2008. Home Rule never eliminated public corruption from Luzerne County. It only shielded and reshuffled the cast of characters around different positions within the county.

I ask that the press and the people don’t be fooled or intimidated by the elitists who are deflecting any attempts to fix the defects and legal conflicts with the charter that will produce genuine and legitimate home rule that will work for all Luzerne County residents instead of the connected courthouse racket.

Mark Rabo

Hazleton