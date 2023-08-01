The school’s two golf teams will get the 2023-24 sports season underway at Abington Heights with matches the morning of Aug. 11.

Abington Heights will host West Scranton in a boys match, beginning at 9 a.m. at Glen Oak Country Club. The girls will play Tunkhannock, beginning at 9:30, also at Glen Oak.

The boys golf team plays in the Bob Simons Classic Aug. 14 at Elkview Country Club before other sports get started with competition against other schools.

The girls tennis team is the next to open, playing Aug. 21 at home against Delaware Valley at 4 p.m.

Abington Heights will open football season with a home game under the lights at the high school Aug. 25 against Dallas.

The schools meet in boys soccer at Dallas in an opener Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Later that day, Abington Heights will begin the girls soccer season at home against Tunkhannock. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The boys and girls cross country teams will open at the Moravian Invitational Aug. 25. The first Lackawanna League competition will be a Sept. 6 cluster meet at McDade Park in Scranton against Dunmore, Old Forge and Riverside with Valley View and North Pocono also running, but not being scored against the Comets at that time.

Abington Heights has a new opponent in girls volleyball, opening with Scranton Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

The field hockey team is tentatively scheduled to open at home the afternoon of Sept. 4 against Lackawanna Trail. The Comets play the next morning, also at home, against returning state finalist Wyoming Area.