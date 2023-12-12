SCRANTON – Larry Reagan enters his first season as a high school varsity head coach with many veterans from Scranton Prep’s District 2 Class 4A boys basketball championship team.

The Cavaliers finished strong under former coach Andrew Kettel. They wound up 7-6 in Lackawanna League Division 1 and 17-10 overall after also winning a first-round Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament game.

“As an alum of Scranton Prep, it’s a job that I’ve always wanted,” Reagan said during an interview at Coaches vs. Cancer Media Day at Riverfront Sports in Scranton. “I hoped that after working with Andrew the last 10 years, it was an opportunity that might come my way at some point.

“I’m thrilled that the school had the faith in me to offer me the job and I’m really excited to get to work with the kids and hopefully hit the ground running.”

Scranton Prep split two non-league games in the first four days of the regular season, beating Williamsport after falling to Bethlehem Liberty.

Senior forward Daniel Santaniello and junior guard Brycen Martin were two of the top three scorers on last season’s team.

“Dan Santaniello and Brycen Martin each had really big roles on our team last year,” Reagan said. “Both of them, we’re expecting to have big seasons and we have a couple other guys who we’re going to rely on for leadership.

“And, hopefully we have a couple young guys that people don’t know about right now who are going to show up in some boxscores and maybe surprise people.”

Seniors Kellen Casey and Chase Scanlan and junior Ambrose Rossi are also back after starting often a year ago.

Roman Valvano, another senior, was prominent in a deep rotation last season.

“I think we have a really nice blend of experience and youth coming back and more importantly talent,” Reagan said. “We’re focusing every day on getting better in practices and scrimmages and then hopefully each game.”