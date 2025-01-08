Comets Chris Begley (11) shoots a free throw during the Comets’ Jan. 2 game against Delaware Valley.

Chris Begley (11) of Abington Heights goes up for a shot against Delaware Valley.

Jordon Shaffer (33) of Abington Heights blocks a Delaware Valley shot during their contest on Jan. 2.

Comets Robby Lucas (44) goes in for a contested shot during the Comets’ Jan. 2, game against Delaware Valley.

Jordan Shaffer (33) of Abington Heights shoots a three-pointer during their game against Delaware Valley on Jan. 2, 2025.

Abington Heights won just two of seven non-league boys basketball games to begin the season, but the defending champions remained strong against Lackawanna League opponents, running their regular-season division winning streak to 17 games Jan. 2.

Jordan Shaffer scored 18 points and led a second-quarter, 3-point barrage that lifted the Comets over visiting Delaware Valley 58-48.

Shaffer had three of the team’s seven 3-pointers during a 25-9 second quarter that created a 34-19 halftime lead.

Robby Lucas, Chris Begley, Andrew Kettel and Ire Osuntokun had the other 3-pointers in the quarter.

Lucas finished with 13 points.

The Comets won big in each of their other victories, including 61-29 over visiting Wallenpaupack in the Dec. 18 league opener.

Lucas finished with 24 points to lead the Comets, who limited the Buckhorns to one field goal in the first quarter.

Shaffer added 17 points and Kettel had 12.

The other wins came 80-54 over Wyoming Valley West Dec. 4 and 63-37 over Emmaus Dec. 21 in home, non-league games.

Abington Heights scored 25 points each in the second and third quarters against Wyoming Valley West.

Shaffer scored 12 of his 25 points in the second quarter.

Lucas added 19 points while Kettel and Carter Plantz had 12 each.

Lucas hit four 3-pointers while scoring 20 points and Shaffer added 18 against Emmaus.

The Comets dropped two holiday week tournament games, falling to Uniontown 63-54 and Mentor (Ohio) 72-64 in the Central Valley Roundball Holiday Classic.

The 72 points for Mentor was the team’s lowest output of the season.

Shaffer had 24 and 23 points in the tournament games while Lucas had 16 and 19.

The Comets dropped two other road games during December, losing 71-66 to Shamokin and 66-45 to Executive Education Academy Charter in consecutive, non-league games.

Lucas went 9-for-12 from the line while scoring 26 points against Shamokin.