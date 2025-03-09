Northwest used a balanced attack to take control early, but Lackawanna Trail’s Jake Antolick was still able to reach a career milestone late in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A boys basketball first-round game.

Ryan Miner scored 17 points to lead the District 4 champion Rangers to a 71-51 victory over the visiting Lions.

The Rangers opened leads of 17-8 after one quarter and 40-23 at halftime.

Antolick, who entered the game needing 15 for 1,000, reached the milestone when he came off a screen to hit his only 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter. He went 9-for-10 from the line while scoring 18 points.

Jimmy Phillips hit four 3-pointers while adding 16 points for Lackawanna Trail, which finished 14-12.

Josh Miner scored 16 points, Tucker Crawford 14 and Brady Shea 12 for Northwest.

Brady had seven points in the first quarter when Antolick scored six of Lackawanna Trail’s eight.

Ryan Miner scored 10 points in the second.